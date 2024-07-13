Shooter dead, rally attendee killed as Trump was rushed away from campaign event

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, was swept away at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday after an intense security event.

A shooter was killed, and a rally attendee was also dead, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said. The Trump campaign confirmed the former president was safe. The AP reported that law enforcement is investigating it as an assassination attempt.

In images broadcast on live television, Trump was speaking to a crowd for a brief time before apparent loud pops or blasts were heard. The former president appeared to grab the right side of his head or his right ear before ducking below the lectern as he was on stage.

People at the event said they had stood in line for hours to get a place at the rally before something that "sounded like fireworks" was heard to the side of the bleachers. People in the crowd started to scream before the Secret Service quickly took Trump away to a motorcade and sped away.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," the campaign said.

The crowd was asked to evacuate shortly after.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," said Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

"Take a look at that, so that arrow is the lowest amount of illegal immigration in recorded history into our country," Trump said moments before the incident.

"And then the worst president in the history of our country took over and look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people, and you know that's a little bit old that chart. That chart is a couple of months old. And if you really want to see something that's sad, take a look at what happened," Trump said as at least four pop sounds were heard and Secret Service agents surrounded Trump.

Biden to address violence at rally

President Joe Biden, Trump's likely opponent in this November's presidential election, has been briefed on the incident, he said. The White House said that President Biden will address the nation at some point Saturday evening.

"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," President Biden said in a statement. "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.