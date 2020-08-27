Arizona National Guard troops to deploy to Wisconsin

TUCSON, Ariz. — Responding to a request from the state of Wisconsin, more than 150 Arizona National Guard members from the 850th Military Police Battalion have been activated and will be sent to the state.

In Kenosha, Wisc., protesters have been demanding justice after police shot Jacob Blake in the back. On Aug. 25, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency.

The Arizona National Guard units will provide surge law enforcement, according to "assist in providing a safe environment in which citizens can freely exercise their Constitutional rights."

Arizona is one of three states sending people to Wisconsin. The troops will arrive Friday.

“In the United States, we hold sacred the First Amendment rights of citizens to protest and assemble peacefully, as well as the safety and security of all of our citizens,” said Gov. Doug Ducey in a statement. “Over the summer, the Arizona National Guard provided effective support to state and local law enforcement keeping the peace in Arizona communities. We support public safety, everywhere — and we stand ready to support Wisconsin now in their time of need.”