Arizona moves to create minimum marriage age

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona could become the latest state to prohibit child marriage with a proposal to prevent anyone younger than 16 from getting married.

The measure to create a minimum age for marriage headed to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk after passing the state Senate on Thursday. Similar laws were signed by governors in Kentucky and Florida earlier this year.

The Arizona proposal also says anyone who is 16 or 17 could marry a partner who is no more than three years older than them as long as they had parental permission.

About half of U.S. states have a minimum age for marriage.

The proposal was supported unanimously by Democratic lawmakers and a majority of Republicans.