Arizona Motion Picture Program looks to revitalize a once-prospering industry in the state

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona could be going back to its filmmaking glory days—or at least that is the hope with the state’s new program incentivizing more production companies to film in the state through the Arizona Motion Picture Program.

"It’s very exciting," said Film Tucson director Peter Catalanotte. "So, we’re looking forward to working with these companies and getting our local film community to work."

Applications for the Arizona Motion Picture Program are set to open later this month, on March 23. The program aims to incentivize filmmakers with tax breaks as high as $125 million.

"The reason why we go after these film projects is because of the economic impact that they bring to our region," said Catalanotte.

Tax breaks will be limited to $75 million in 2023, rising to $125 million the following year. One of those key incentives includes a bump in labor costs when hiring Arizona residents.

"The economic impact is going to be fantastic, and a lot of locals are going to be able to work," Catalanotte said when explaining the potential impacts on the local economy. "Businesses are going to be able to flourish, restaurants, hotels are going to be filled. It’s going to be a fantastic thing."

Arizona was once the third-most filmed location for movie production, behind New York and California. Over the years, producers have filmed scenes across the state, but Catalanotte hopes to attract full-scale productions.

"We already know Tucson has fantastic deserts, grasslands and mountaintops. What we have now coming very soon is film incentives that is going to drive more filming here," he said.