Arizona mom takes baby from foster family

Posted at 8:16 AM, Aug 08, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were searching Sunday for a baby girl who allegedly was taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix by her biological mother.

Phoenix police said 24-year-old Angelica Salinas does not have custodial rights to the 5-month-old child named Eunice.

Salinas is accused of forcibly taking the baby from the foster family around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

They said the foster family is concerned for the child’s safety.

