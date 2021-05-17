Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

Watch
Yui Inoue said Monday through a Japanese interpreter that she “did not kill anybody.” A Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner told the 40-year-old not to talk about the case except with an attorney. The Tempe woman is facing two counts of first-degree murder.
Posted at 1:09 PM, May 17, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slaying of her two children with a meat cleaver has made her first court appearance, where she denied harming them.

She was ordered held on a $2 million cash bond. Prosecutors say her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were cut, mutilated and nearly decapitated. Inoue's next preliminary court hearing is scheduled for May 25.

