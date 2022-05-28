Arizona man sentenced to 22 years for second degree murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tubac man was sentenced to 262 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

On April 24, 2019, 38-year-old Kristopher Lionel Goldtooth intentionally killed someone by shooting them in the face with a shotgun.

The US Attorney Arizona (USAOAZ) says the murder happened on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation.

USAOAZ says Goldtooth previously plead guilty to one count of second degree murder.

The investigation was conducted by The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation.

