Arizona man pleads guilty in Vegas in jobless benefits case

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Posted at 8:03 AM, Feb 04, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities say a Phoenix-area man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Nevada to possessing numerous California unemployment benefits debit cards all issued under different names.

A federal judge in Las Vegas scheduled a May 11 sentencing after 32-year-old Delashaun Dean of Tolleson, Arizona, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of counterfeit and unauthorized access devices.

A statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada and the U.S. Department of Labor said Dean intended to fraudulently obtain nearly $223,000 in benefits through 15 cards issued by the California Employment Development Department.

