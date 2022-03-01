Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona man gets 5 years in prison in restaurant fraud case

Prison bars
Scripps National
Prison bars
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 14:26:46-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale businessman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a scheme that federal authorities said defrauded victims including property developers in country music-themed restaurant projects.

Court records say Frank Capri was sentenced last Thursday by U.S. District Judge John J Tuchi to concurrent sentences on each coun.

A plea agreement says Capri must pay up to $18 million of restitution to developers and other victims in fraudulent activity that included inflating project expenses to increase fees paid to him and siphoning off money for personal expenses.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!