Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona man convicted for having 23 firearms and approx 7,600 rounds of ammunition

An exterior sign is photographed outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - An exterior sign is photographed outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington on May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
An exterior sign is photographed outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington
Posted at 9:34 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 12:38:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 60-year-old Todd Gehman Howard was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

On October 11, 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) processed a search warrant at Howard's home in Kingsman, Arizona.

Agents say they found 23 firearms and 7,600 rounds of ammunition. Howards's guns included Shotguns, semi-automatic rifles, and revolvers.

The Department of Justice takes seriously the prohibited possession of firearms. This Office will continue to prosecute such cases vigorously, especially cases such as this that involve federal felons possessing large quantities of firearms and ammunition
United States Attorney Gary Restaino

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Corey has a passion for film production and also runs his own business shooting & editing films on a RED. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰