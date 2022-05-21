Arizona man convicted for having 23 firearms and approx 7,600 rounds of ammunition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 60-year-old Todd Gehman Howard was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
On October 11, 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) processed a search warrant at Howard's home in Kingsman, Arizona.
Agents say they found 23 firearms and 7,600 rounds of ammunition. Howards's guns included Shotguns, semi-automatic rifles, and revolvers.
The Department of Justice takes seriously the prohibited possession of firearms. This Office will continue to prosecute such cases vigorously, especially cases such as this that involve federal felons possessing large quantities of firearms and ammunition
