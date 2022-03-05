Arizona Lottery winner indicted for false claim to $191,000

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who won the Arizona Lottery has been indicted of falsely claiming that she was entitled to some $191,100 in prize money even though she worked at the gas station where she bought the ticket.

The Arizona Attorney General’s office said Friday that the State Grand Jury charged 50-year-old Barbara Kay White of Casa Grande, Arizona with one count of theft, one count of fraudulent schemes and practices.

The indictment says White was not eligible to receive prizes from the lottery because she worked at a lottery retailer in Casa Grande, a community east of Phoenix.

----

