Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona Lottery winner indicted for false claim to $191,000

Lottery Jackpots
John Raoux/AP
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Lottery Jackpots
Posted at 8:22 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 22:22:24-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who won the Arizona Lottery has been indicted of falsely claiming that she was entitled to some $191,100 in prize money even though she worked at the gas station where she bought the ticket.

The Arizona Attorney General’s office said Friday that the State Grand Jury charged 50-year-old Barbara Kay White of Casa Grande, Arizona with one count of theft, one count of fraudulent schemes and practices.

The indictment says White was not eligible to receive prizes from the lottery because she worked at a lottery retailer in Casa Grande, a community east of Phoenix.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison | Mon-Fri, 4:30 - 7:00 AM.