TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Lottery opened up its first drive-thru, and it's in Tucson.

Players can buy tickets at the location at 2955 E. Grant Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

They can also redeem up to 15 tickets worth up to $599.

For more information, visit ArizonaLottery.com.