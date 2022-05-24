Arizona leadership responds to mass shooting at Texas elementary school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A gunman killed 14 students and a teacher at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Police said the gunman, an 18-year-old man, was killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement saying, “What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy."

Governor Doug Ducey has ordered staff at all state buildings to lower the flag to half-staff, paying respect to the victims.

"Our prayers are with the parents, families, students and staff of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas at this unimaginable time,” said Governor Ducey. “Today’s events are heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. We are thankful for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, law enforcement and community members who responded so quickly. In honor and remembrance of the victims, flags at all State of Arizona buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset, Saturday, May 28.”

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released the following statement regarding the deadly school shooting.

“Gabby and I are heartbroken for these families who just had their lives forever devastated by gun violence. I know how helpless a person can feel when their family is impacted in this way. I know that every parent whose kid came home from school today in Texas, Arizona, and in every community across the country is hugging them a little tighter. It infuriates me that Americans have come to expect that their federal government will once again react to the murder of schoolchildren by doing nothing. Politicians in Washington spend countless hours fighting about nothing, but when it comes time to act on an issue that is unique to the United States and demands a response, they find a million reasons not to. There are commonsense reforms we can pass to reduce gun violence that align with our rights and traditions and are supported by Americans across the political spectrum. The best thing Washington can do right now is take these steps to make our communities safer. After witnessing yet another tragedy, Arizonans are right to expect action from Washington, they should demand it, I know I will.”

Other Arizona leaders have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

