Arizona leaders remember Jan. 8 shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — January 8, 2011, six people died and 13 were injured after a mass shooting in Tucson.

On the 11th anniversary, Arizona leaders are remembering one of the darkest days in Tucson, while honoring those who died and those who were wounded. On Saturday, a ceremony and bell ringing was held for Tucsonans to to come together and reflect.

In a tweet, Gabrielle Giffords, in part, said:

"11 years ago today, a normal Saturday morning in Tucson turned our lives upside down. I was shot in the head. Six of my constituents were killed and 12 more were injured. My life and my community would never be the same. We were devastated, but we were not broken."

11 years ago today, a normal Saturday morning in Tucson turned our lives upside down. I was shot in the head. Six of my constituents were killed and 12 more were injured. My life and my community would never be the same. We were devastated, but we were not broken. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 8, 2022

"It's been 11 years since six individuals were killed and another dozen were injured in this tragic day where my wife Gabby was meeting with her constituents and doing that kind most basic thing and listening to the people you represent and it was a tragic day, and from Judge John Roll, and Gabe Zimmerman, Dorwan Stoddard, Dorthy Morris, Phyllis Schneck, and especially Christina-Taylor Green who you know have really high-minded ideas about democracy, especially for nine-year-old and just died there trying to meet her congresswoman, so it was s tragic day," said Mark Kelly at a ceremony on Saturday. "What happened on January 8, 11 years ago it really brought the Tucson community together and it was a horrific day, but it's also important to see that sometimes some positive things come out of it."

In a tweet, Senator Krysten Sinema, in part, said:

"Today marks 11 years since the Tucson shooting that took the lives of 6 Arizonans and injured many others, including my friend, Gabby Giffords. We honor the victims and heroes of that day and thank Gabby Giffords for her unwavering leadership in Arizona and across the country."

Today marks 11 years since the Tucson shooting that took the lives of 6 Arizonans and injured many others, including my friend, Gabby Giffords. We honor the victims and heroes of that day and thank @GabbyGiffords for her unwavering leadership in Arizona and across the country. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) January 8, 2022

On Friday, Congressman Tom O'Halleran released a statement that read:

“As we solemnly mark eleven years since the tragic events of January 8, 2011, my thoughts are with the families of those we lost: Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy Morris, John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard, and Gabe Zimmerman. Of course, I’m also thinking of my friend Gabby, whose leadership and resilience continues to serve as inspiration to us all. Today and every day, we must continue working to ensure that neither members of Congress nor their constituents fear senseless violence at these kind of every day events.”

#AZ01: As we remember 1/8/2011, I'm thinking of the families of those we lost: Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy Morris, John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard, & Gabe Zimmerman. I’m also thinking of Gabby, whose resilience continues to inspire us all. https://t.co/aMNDjyOOlC — Rep. Tom O'Halleran (@RepOHalleran) January 8, 2022

In a tweet, Arizona Representative Daniel Hernandez, in part, said:

"I hope you’ll join me today in remembering the victims of Jan 8th. My life and that of all of Southern Arizona were changed forever. I’m thinking about the victims we lost that day and wishing for peace for their families."

I hope you’ll join me today in remembering the victims of Jan 8th. My life and that of all of Southern Arizona were changed forever. I’m thinking about the victims we lost that day and wishing for peace for their families.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/jFlfUmZM3t — Daniel Hernandez Jr (@danielforaz) January 8, 2022

In a tweet, Arizona Representative Ann Kirkpatrick said:

"Today, I have a heavy heart reflecting on the events from 11 years ago. January 8th is a day we must remember, a day that should inspire courage: fight gun violence. A day to honor those that lost their lives, and the lives that are forever changed. My heart is with Tucson."

Today, I have a heavy heart reflecting on the events from 11 years ago.#January8th is a day we must remember, a day that should inspire courage: fight gun violence.



A day to honor those that lost their lives, and the lives that are forever changed.



My heart is with Tucson. — Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (@RepKirkpatrick) January 8, 2022

In a tweet, Congressman Raul M. Grijalva, in part, said:

"Eleven years ago today, we witnessed a gruesome act of gun violence and assault that scarred our Tucson community, resulted in the deaths of six people, and forever changed the lives of many, including my friend and colleague Rep. Gabby Giffords."

Eleven years ago today, we witnessed a gruesome act of gun violence and assault that scarred our Tucson community, resulted in the deaths of six people, and forever changed the lives of many, including my friend and colleague Rep. @GabbyGiffords. pic.twitter.com/QbTbIdYoNy — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 8, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

