Arizona leaders react to situation in Afghanistan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona leaders are responding about the situation in Afghanistan.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey released a statement to Twitter:

"As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the events unfolding in Afghanistan represent complete negligence and an abdication of responsibility by President Biden. If the promise of President Biden was that he would restore America’s standing in the world, he’s just done the exact opposite. This is the worst we’ve been since Jimmy Carter, and lives will be lost because of his lack of leadership and horrible judgment."

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement to Twitter:

Statement on events in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/4ki6pNSkBt — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) August 16, 2021

Arizona Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva issued the following statement:

“Twenty years of war, billions of dollars spent, and the policies of four different presidential administrations have utterly failed the Afghan people," said Rep. Grijalva. "It is abundantly clear today that a hyperfocus on military might with negligible diplomatic efforts left the Afghan military unable to defend itself and nascent democratic institutions too fragile to survive the Taliban insurgency. While Trump campaigned on ending our longest war, he never did and the status quo of keeping our service members in danger and away from their families with no clear mission has gone on for too long. Military contractors reaped billions in profits, and it's the Afghan people, particularly women and young girls, who will pay the price.

Those who helped American forces and diplomats must not be left behind. We must undertake every effort to get them out of the country as quickly as possible, fast-track their visas, and open our borders to Afghan refugees. We must keep our promise to them. We must reinvent diplomacy in this region with partners that are in a position to help the Afghan people - it is abundantly clear that a military solution does not exist."

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released the following statement:

“The rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan reveals a failure to prepare for a scenario where the Afghan government and military would refuse to fight the Taliban's advances when put to the test.

“I am grateful for the American servicemembers who, on hours’ notice, rapidly deployed to Kabul over the past few days to secure the airport and facilitate evacuations, just as I am grateful for the hundreds of thousands of servicemembers and civilians, and their families, who over the past twenty years have sacrificed so much in this war.

“Our priority now must be to keep the Kabul airport secure and get our people and our allies out safely. My office is all-hands-on-deck to assist Americans and Afghan partners who are trying to get out, and I encourage anyone who is in need of assistance, or in touch with someone in need, to contact my office.”

President Joe Biden delivered a statement:

Watch live as I deliver remarks on Afghanistan. https://t.co/jNCdmkDDX6 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021

