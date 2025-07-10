Arizona launches Turquoise Alert System to help find missing people

A new statewide alert system aimed at helping locate missing and endangered kids and adults under the age of 65 is officially launching in Arizona.

The Turquoise Alert System was created through Emily’s Law, named after 14-year-old Emily Pike, a San Carlos Apache girl who went missing in January. Her remains were later discovered off Highway 60.

The alert system will be activated when someone under the age of 65 disappears under suspicious or dangerous circumstances and no leads are available. Alerts will be distributed through digital highway signs, emergency broadcasts, mobile phones, and more.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has voiced strong support for the alert, calling it a “positive step forward” in addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) crisis. Chairman Julian Hernandez said, “This is not the end of our work; it is only the beginning.”

Governor Katie Hobbs is scheduled to formally announce the launch at a 9 a.m. press conference on Thursday.

