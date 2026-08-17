Arizona launches AI-powered tool to help residents find government services with everyday questions

Need help finding affordable groceries, locating a nearby MVD office or figuring out how to apply for a contractor’s license? A new artificial intelligence-powered tool launched by Governor Katie Hobbs aims to make finding those services easier for Arizonans.

Hobbs announced the launch of FindServices.az.gov, a centralized online search tool designed to serve as a “digital front door” to state government services.

The mobile-friendly, bilingual website allows residents to search for state programs and resources using plain language and natural questions rather than having to know the official name of a particular program.

For example, someone can search “find a babysitter” or “help with groceries” and receive information about relevant state services.

“We are connecting the people we serve to their state government and strengthening access to critical information,” Hobbs said. “The state has numerous programs to lower costs and protect the health and safety of Arizonans. Finding these resources should be easy and straightforward.”

According to Hobbs' office, Arizona has more than 60 departments, agencies, boards and commissions offering more than 300 programs intended to protect residents' health, safety and well-being.

The new tool was built using Google’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform as part of Hobbs' effort to use technology to make state government more efficient and accessible.

Beyond finding programs, the site can help residents locate information such as the hours of the nearest MVD office and provide step-by-step instructions for applying for certain licenses.

The homepage also includes categories for filing complaints, checking regulations and investigating business licenses.

A dedicated “Report Fraud” feature allows residents to submit reports involving fraud, waste and abuse, which are then routed to the appropriate enforcement authorities.

The governor's office said residents do not need to know whether a particular service exists — or what it is officially called — to use the search tool.

The goal, officials said, is to make navigating state government feel less like searching through a maze of agencies and more like asking a question and getting pointed toward the right resource.