Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona judge takes blood test, no drugs, alcohol in system

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 14:54:44-04

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — The results of a blood test for a judge in southern Arizona who was pulled over by police while driving on New Year’s Eve revealed his blood-alcohol level was well below the legal limit and drugs were not in his system.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported Tuesday that a Casa Grande police officer pulled over Pinal County Superior Court Judge Stephen McCarville after claiming the judge's vehicle drifted toward the center median and failed to use a turn signal.

Police said the case had been closed without prosecution.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.