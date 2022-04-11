Arizona International Film Festival coming up Wednesday, April 20 - Sunday, May 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona International Film Festival is returning for its 30th year Wednesday, April 20 to Sunday, May 1.
These 12 days celebrating independent film is showcased at Mercado Annex, 267 S Avenida del Convento, The Screening Room, 127 E Congress St. and Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
A selection of 30 "features" and 80 "shorts" from 21 countries includes:
- Wednesday, April 20
- 7:30 p.m. - Fox Theatre
- Canyon del Muerto
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 7:30 p.m. - Fox Theatre
- Thursday, April 21
- 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA)
- 6 p.m. – The Screening Room
- My London Lullaby
- 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex (Indigenous shorts)
- Ala Moana Boys
- In Good Hands
- Last Hawaiian Sugar
- Nobody’s Boy
- Seeds
- Sheep
- 8 p.m. – The Screening Room
- A Bird Flew In
- A Bird Flew In
- Friday, April 22
- 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA)
- 6 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Mississippi Messiah
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex (Sonoran genre)
- El Pozo
- Esmeralda
- La Poeta del Ring
- Los Quehaceres
- Somos Pequeñas
- Filmmakers in attendance
- 8 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Swamp Lion
- 10 p.m. – The Screening Room (animated shorts)
- Bistro Girls
- Black Slide
- Fulcrum
- I Will Always Love You
- On/Off
- Painting by Numbers,
- Poise
- Return to Their Origin
- Super Vaccine Vato
- The Statue
- Saturday, April 23
- 12 p.m. – The Screening Room (dramatic shorts)
- Burros
- Hurricane
- Iquluit
- Mathew
- 2 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Inhabitants
- 2:30 p.m. – Main Gate
- Yung Punx: A Punk Parable
- 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA)
- 4 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Love and Communication
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 6 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Manscaping
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex
- Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 8 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Animal Balloon
- 10 p.m. – The Screening Room (comedy shorts)
- Guardian
- Preggers
- Gut Feelings
- Half
- Hip Cat
- The House
- 12 p.m. – The Screening Room (dramatic shorts)
- Sunday, April 24
- 12 p.m. – The Screening Room (short documentaries)
- Avoesis
- Deerwood's Deathtrap
- The Militiaman
- Underdogs
- 2 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Powerlands
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 2:30 p.m. – Main Gate
SUPERFAN: The Nav Bhatia Story
and Mountain Bear
- 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA)
- 4 p.m. – The Screening Room
- The Tape
- 6 p.m. – The Loft Cinema
- Tantura
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 6 p.m. – The Screening Room
- One pint at a time
- 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex
- Musher
- 12 p.m. – The Screening Room (short documentaries)
- Monday, April 25
- 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (tba)
- 6 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Ailleurs Partout
- 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex
- 8,000 Feet Up
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 8 p.m. – The Screening Room (experimental shorts)
- Killing Curry
- Last Frame of Sand
- Living in a Bubble
- Miles and Kilometres,
- On the Couch with My Depression
- Our America
- Tuesday, April 26
- 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA)
- 6 p.m. – The Screening Room (global shorts)
- An Encounter
- Brother Troll
- On My Mind
- 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex
- American Wall
- 8 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Daughter of the Wind
- Daughter of the Wind
- Wednesday, April 27
- 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA)
- 6 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Sweet Disaster
- 7:30 p.m. – Hotel Congress Plaza (Arizona shorts)
- Mustang Moments
- Nether Land
- Tesoro
- The Bank Robbery
- Under The Shadow of the Wall
- Unforgotten
- 8 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Utica: The Last Refuge
- Thursday, April 28
- 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (tba)
- 6 p.m. – The Screening Room
- How to Stop a Recurring Dream
- 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex
- Veteran's Journey Home: Leaving it on the Land
- 8 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Tenzin
- Friday, April 29
- 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA)
- 6 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Laura's Choice
- 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex (festival-alum shorts)
- A Cartoon of a Cat Sleeping
- Concrete 49
- Exorcisms
- Requeim For A Spoken Word
- Tikkun Olam
- Tracing Contact
- Western Exit
- The Wild One
- 8 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Love Gods from Planet Zero
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 10 p.m. – The Screening Room (dramatic shorts)
- Clear Water
- Eureka
- From the Shadows of Desert Rocks
- Raw
- Safe
- You're Now Beyond Hope, Arizona
- Saturday, April 30
- 2:30 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Various independent youth shorts
- 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA)
- 4 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Mariposas del Campo
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 6 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Forbidden Womanhood
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 8 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Dealing with Dad
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 10 p.m. – The Screening Room (global shorts)
- Asylum
- Evie
- Field Trip
- Human Trash
- 2:30 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Sunday, May 1
- 12 p.m. – The Screening Room (short documentaries)
- Heirloom
- Remnants of Memory
- When The Swallows Fly
- 2 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Jews of the Wild West
- 4 p.m. – The Screening Room (global shorts)
- Dark Wind
- First …
- Little Hours in A Perfect World,
- Shattered
- 6 p.m. – The Screening Room
- Almost an Island
- R. Carlos Nakai: The Sound of Prayer Within
- Filmmaker in attendance
- 6 p.m. – Main Gate
- Everest - A Graphic Novel Opera
- 8:00 p.m. – Cactus Drive-In, 6201 S Wilmot Rd.
- One Road to Quartzsite
- Filmmakers in attendance
- 12 p.m. – The Screening Room (short documentaries)
Please visit the Fox Tucson Theatre's website for ticketing prices.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.