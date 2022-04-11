Arizona International Film Festival coming up Wednesday, April 20 - Sunday, May 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona International Film Festival is returning for its 30th year Wednesday, April 20 to Sunday, May 1.

These 12 days celebrating independent film is showcased at Mercado Annex, 267 S Avenida del Convento, The Screening Room, 127 E Congress St. and Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

A selection of 30 "features" and 80 "shorts" from 21 countries includes:



Wednesday, April 20

7:30 p.m. - Fox Theatre

Canyon del Muerto Filmmaker in attendance

Thursday, April 21

3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA) 6 p.m. – The Screening Room

My London Lullaby 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex (Indigenous shorts)

Ala Moana Boys In Good Hands Last Hawaiian Sugar Nobody’s Boy Seeds Sheep 8 p.m. – The Screening Room

A Bird Flew In



Friday, April 22

3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA) 6 p.m. – The Screening Room

Mississippi Messiah Filmmaker in attendance 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex (Sonoran genre)

El Pozo Esmeralda La Poeta del Ring Los Quehaceres Somos Pequeñas Filmmakers in attendance 8 p.m. – The Screening Room

Swamp Lion 10 p.m. – The Screening Room (animated shorts)

Bistro Girls Black Slide Fulcrum I Will Always Love You On/Off Painting by Numbers, Poise Return to Their Origin Super Vaccine Vato The Statue



Saturday, April 23

12 p.m. – The Screening Room (dramatic shorts)

Burros Hurricane Iquluit Mathew 2 p.m. – The Screening Room

Inhabitants 2:30 p.m. – Main Gate

Yung Punx: A Punk Parable 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA) 4 p.m. – The Screening Room

Love and Communication Filmmaker in attendance 6 p.m. – The Screening Room

Manscaping Filmmaker in attendance 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex

Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl Filmmaker in attendance 8 p.m. – The Screening Room

Animal Balloon 10 p.m. – The Screening Room (comedy shorts)

Guardian Preggers Gut Feelings Half Hip Cat The House

Sunday, April 24

12 p.m. – The Screening Room (short documentaries)

Avoesis Deerwood's Deathtrap The Militiaman Underdogs 2 p.m. – The Screening Room

Powerlands Filmmaker in attendance 2:30 p.m. – Main Gate

SUPERFAN: The Nav Bhatia Story

and Mountain Bear 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA) 4 p.m. – The Screening Room

The Tape 6 p.m. – The Loft Cinema

Tantura Filmmaker in attendance 6 p.m. – The Screening Room

One pint at a time 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex

Musher

Monday, April 25

3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (tba) 6 p.m. – The Screening Room

Ailleurs Partout 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex

8,000 Feet Up Filmmaker in attendance 8 p.m. – The Screening Room (experimental shorts)

Killing Curry Last Frame of Sand Living in a Bubble Miles and Kilometres, On the Couch with My Depression Our America

Tuesday, April 26

3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA) 6 p.m. – The Screening Room (global shorts)

An Encounter Brother Troll On My Mind 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex

American Wall 8 p.m. – The Screening Room

Daughter of the Wind



Wednesday, April 27

3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA) 6 p.m. – The Screening Room

Sweet Disaster 7:30 p.m. – Hotel Congress Plaza (Arizona shorts)

Mustang Moments Nether Land Tesoro The Bank Robbery Under The Shadow of the Wall Unforgotten 8 p.m. – The Screening Room

Utica: The Last Refuge

Thursday, April 28

3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (tba) 6 p.m. – The Screening Room

How to Stop a Recurring Dream 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex

Veteran's Journey Home: Leaving it on the Land 8 p.m. – The Screening Room

Tenzin

Friday, April 29

3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA) 6 p.m. – The Screening Room

Laura's Choice 7:30 p.m. – Mercado Annex (festival-alum shorts)

A Cartoon of a Cat Sleeping Concrete 49 Exorcisms Requeim For A Spoken Word Tikkun Olam Tracing Contact Western Exit The Wild One 8 p.m. – The Screening Room

Love Gods from Planet Zero Filmmaker in attendance 10 p.m. – The Screening Room (dramatic shorts)

Clear Water Eureka From the Shadows of Desert Rocks Raw Safe You're Now Beyond Hope, Arizona

Saturday, April 30

2:30 p.m. – The Screening Room

Various independent youth shorts 3 p.m. – Zoom Panel (TBA) 4 p.m. – The Screening Room

Mariposas del Campo Filmmaker in attendance 6 p.m. – The Screening Room

Forbidden Womanhood Filmmaker in attendance 8 p.m. – The Screening Room

Dealing with Dad Filmmaker in attendance 10 p.m. – The Screening Room (global shorts)

Asylum Evie Field Trip Human Trash

Sunday, May 1

12 p.m. – The Screening Room (short documentaries)

Heirloom Remnants of Memory When The Swallows Fly 2 p.m. – The Screening Room

Jews of the Wild West 4 p.m. – The Screening Room (global shorts)

Dark Wind First … Little Hours in A Perfect World, Shattered 6 p.m. – The Screening Room

Almost an Island R. Carlos Nakai: The Sound of Prayer Within Filmmaker in attendance 6 p.m. – Main Gate

Everest - A Graphic Novel Opera 8:00 p.m. – Cactus Drive-In, 6201 S Wilmot Rd.

One Road to Quartzsite Filmmakers in attendance





Please visit the Fox Tucson Theatre's website for ticketing prices.