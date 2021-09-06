Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona interest in anti-mask school vouchers outpaces funds

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks during a bill signing in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Doug Ducey
Posted at 10:03 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 13:06:59-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A program announced by Arizona’s Republican governor last month giving private school vouchers to students whose parents object to school mask requirements has seen a surge of applications.

More than 2,700 applications have been started or completed in less than two weeks. That's twice as many as can be funded with the $10 million in federal coronavirus relief cash earmarked for the program. Gov. Doug Ducey's plan will give $7,000 a year to each student to pay for private school tuition.

School voucher opponents worry they will permanently get vouchers and some Republican lawmakers say they hope that's the case.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.