Arizona Inn sold to new ownership group that includes former Wildcat Steve Kerr

The historic Arizona Inn has been sold to a new ownership group, that includes former Wildcat and current Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr is joined by his wife, Margot, Greg and Marla Amado, Jim and Kerrin Berwick, Phil and Mimi Amos, Kirk Saunders and Ann Peterson, and Brian and Shamra Strange.

In a news release posted to its website, Patty Doar and Will Conroy, the sellers of the Inn, said, "Our family is grateful that such a strong, knowledgeable, and motivated group has come together to carry on and revitalize the traditions of warmth and hospitality at the Arizona Inn. We're especially heartened by the group's long-time Tucson ties and sincere affection for the hotel."

"The Arizona Inn doesn't need reinvention- it deserves devotion," said a statement from the new ownership group in the news release. "Our role is to preserve what makes it authentic while enhancing it for generations to come."

The news release said Brian Strange will oversee the management and renovations of the hotel through his management company S Hotel Properties.

Among the changes guests will see:

- A revitalization of the Inn's bar, which will be rebranded as Bar 1933. It will be named for the year Isabella Greenway, the Arizona Inn's founder, served as Arizona's first Congresswoman; the same year the Inn poured its first post-Prohibition cocktail.

- The restaurant's offerings will also be updated, while keeping some of its most iconic dishes, the news release said.

- The Greenway House will be transformed into a spa featuring wellness services.

- There will be enhancements to the pool area, but the Inn's gardens will be preserved.

