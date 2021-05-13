Arizona imposes new fire restrictions in multiple counties

PHOENIX (AP) — A major public land management agency is joining others in imposing fire restrictions that will cover wide swaths of drought-stricken Arizona.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced Thursday it will implement additional restrictions across the central and northern portions of the state starting Friday. The restrictions apply to campfires, smoking, fireworks and welding.

The department said the additional restrictions cover land owned and managed by the state in Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma counties along with the section of Coconino County south of the Colorado River.

