Arizona History Museum hosts welcome quilt exhibit

Intricate designs based on drawings from Patagonia and beyond.
Amanda Brandeis
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 14:20:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona History Museum is hosting an exhibit that combines the southern border, art, and craftsmanship.

"Welcome Quilts: Migration, Art, and Hope" features a series of quilts that were all stitched together as a message of hope for those coming across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The quilts feature drawings by migrant children crossing the border, students in Patagonia, and other kids and adults throughout Arizona.

There's a private viewing of the exhibit May 18th, but "Welcome Quilts" is open to the public until June 3rd.

