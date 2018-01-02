Arizona hikes minimum wage by 50 cents

Associated Press
11:05 AM, Jan 2, 2018
1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - The minimum wage is increasing in Arizona with the arrival of the new year.

The Arizona Republic reports that the state's minimum wage rose Monday by 50 cents to $10.50 an hour and will go even higher in Flagstaff. Unemployment has fallen across the state in recent years.

Arizona's minimum wage stood at $8.05 an hour as recently as 2016. The Jan. 1 increase is part of a series of annual increases approved by voters in November 2016 elections.

The state's minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $12 an hour in 2020, with further increases linked to inflation.

Flagstaff ushered in the new year with a minimum-wage increase of 50 cents to $11 an hour.

 

