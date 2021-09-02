Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona high court rejects major part of lawsuit against CVS

items.[0].image.alt
AMY SANCETTA/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2006 file photo, customers take advantage of the drive through pharmacy window outside a CVS drug store in a Bainbridge Twp., Ohio. CVS Caremark Corp. said Monday, Feb. 8, 2010, its profit rose 11 percent in the fourth quarter as results improved for its pharmacy benefits management business, which has lost billions in contracts for the new year.(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Earns CVS Caremark
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 15:04:02-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Supreme Court ruling rejects a major part of a Tucson hospital’s lawsuit seeking compensation from a pharmacy chain for care provided to opioid-addicted patients.

The Wednesday ruling says Tucson Medical Center can’t sue CVS Health Corporation for alleged negligence through distribution of opioids.

The court agreed with CVS, saying that the law doesn't create a legal duty for pharmacies to hospitals under the facts underlying the case and that the hospital can only resort to filing liens against the addicts to try to recover costs of uncompensated care. The case now returns to trial court to consider remaining parts of the lawsuit.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.