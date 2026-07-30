Arizona heat sends more than 3,000 to the emergency room so far this year, data shows

PHOENIX — Arizona's dangerous heat is not letting up, and the numbers show just how serious the threat has become.

Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows more than 3,000 people have visited emergency rooms so far this year because of the heat.

The danger was especially acute this past weekend, when temperatures topped 117º both Friday and Saturday. Friday's temperature set a record. On that day alone, 131 people ended up in the hospital. From Friday through Monday, 402 people in total were sickened by the heat, data shows.

Health officials say the elderly and children are considered more vulnerable populations. Symptoms of heat illness to watch for include dizziness, headache, heavy sweating, and feeling weak.