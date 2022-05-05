Arizona has second lowest child obesity rate in America, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona is ranking as the state with the second lowest child obesity rate in America.

Baby Sense has released a new study, revealing the Grand Canyon state's child obesity rate as 10.2%

Researchers found the following about Arizona:



Average life expectancy is 78.8 years

Air Quality Index score is 45.4

School quality rank is 50 (based off 33 relevant metrics)

Homicide rates per 100,000 people is 5.9

Firearms deaths per 100,000 people is 15.2

"10.2% of children in Arizona are classified as obese, which is amongst the top 10 lowest in the whole of the U.S.," shared a spokesperson. "The state has also been named the 28th best to raise a family in the US, scoring a ‘family score of 4.75/10."

The baby-monitor company also discovered Arizona has an adult obesity rate of just under 31%.

Mississippi had the highest adult and child obesity rates at 39.7 and 22.3%, respectively.

Baby Sense says it collected data from the CDC, State of Childhood Obesity and World Population Review.

