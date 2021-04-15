Watch
Arizona governor to sign bill legalizing sports betting

Posted at 6:43 AM, Apr 15, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to sign a bill allowing a major expansion of gambling in the state.

The measure approved by the Legislature adds additional table games at tribal casinos and for the first time allows sports betting under licenses issued to tribes and pro sports teams. It also allows gambling on fantasy sports and new Keno games at horse race tracks and fraternal organizations.

Passage of the legislation is tied to the updated gaming compact Ducey has struck with tribes and plans to publicly release before Thursday's bill signing at the Heard Museum in central Phoenix.

