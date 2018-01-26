Arizona governor signs law he sought to target opioid abuse

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a new law designed to crack down on opioid abuse and cut the number of overdose deaths.

Friday's signing comes after the Legislature unanimously approved the measure the day before to end a four-day special session called by the Republican governor.

Ducey's package limits opioids to an initial five-day supply, boosts pain clinic regulation and adds $10 million to help uninsured and underinsured people get addiction treatment.

Some majority Republican lawmakers voiced concern about unintended consequences for patients needing pain-killing drugs. They also worried about costs to doctors of moving to electronic opioid prescriptions and a good Samaritan provision.

Democrats hailed the $10 million for addiction treatment they got into the law and say the bi-partisan effort should be copied in upcoming budget discussions.