Arizona governor signs education sales tax extension

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a measure extending a sales tax that provides more than $500 million a year for K-12 schools until 2041.

Monday's signing come after the Legislature overwhelmingly approved the extension last week. It extends the 6/10 of a cent sales tax included in a 2000 measure known as Proposition 301 to fund K-12 schools, universities and colleges. The tax was set to expire in 2021.

Ducey signed the measure at his office with former Gov. Jane Hull, the bill sponsors and Democratic and Republican legislative leaders. Hull championed the measure in 2000.

The sales tax brings in about $667 million a year. Public K-12 schools get the bulk of the cash, but universities and colleges and bond interest payments also get a share.