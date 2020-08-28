Arizona governor pushes masks but goes without in big crowd

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants residents to “mask up” to prevent spread of the coronavirus, but he was spotted by television cameras mingling maskless in a large White House crowd Thursday night.

The Republican governor was attending the South Lawn speech where President Donald Trump formally accepted his party’s presidential nomination. Ducey was seen without a mask in the crowd of about 1,500 invited guests, even after tweeting photos of himself wearing one.

The Arizona Democratic Party was quick to pounce on the disconnect between what Ducey preaches and what he actually does. There was no immediate comment from Ducey's office Friday.

