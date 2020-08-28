Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona governor pushes masks but goes without in big crowd

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ducey, Garcia to debate
Posted at 12:32 PM, Aug 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-28 15:32:11-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants residents to “mask up” to prevent spread of the coronavirus, but he was spotted by television cameras mingling maskless in a large White House crowd Thursday night.

The Republican governor was attending the South Lawn speech where President Donald Trump formally accepted his party’s presidential nomination. Ducey was seen without a mask in the crowd of about 1,500 invited guests, even after tweeting photos of himself wearing one.

The Arizona Democratic Party was quick to pounce on the disconnect between what Ducey preaches and what he actually does. There was no immediate comment from Ducey's office Friday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson