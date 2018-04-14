Arizona governor OKs coercion questions before abortions

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation requiring abortion clinics to ask women if they are victims of sex assault, incest or sex trafficking and provide them with ways to contact law enforcement if they say yes.

The Republican governor signed the measure Friday, just days after the Senate and House approved the measure backed by the Center for Arizona Policy.

The legislation boosts provider reporting requirements and requires patients be asked if they are being coerced into seeking an abortion or are abuse victims. Women don't have to answer.

All but one Democrat opposed the measure, saying it is designed to shame women. All but one Republican supported it, arguing the questions are needed to protect women.

Ducey routinely signs anti-abortion legislation.

The legislation is Senate Bill 1394.

RELATED STORIES:

State legislature OKs coercion questions for abortions

House Republicans adding new questions to abortion bill