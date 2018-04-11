State legislature OKs coercion questions for abortions

PHOENIX - Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature have approved legislation requiring abortion clinics to ask women if they are victims of sex assault, incest or sex trafficking and provide the patient with ways to contact law enforcement.

The measure goes to Gov. Doug Ducey for his expected signature following Wednesday's Senate vote.

The vote came two days the House approved the measure after hours of debate. The legislation boosts provider reporting requirements, and requires doctors to ask patients seeking an abortion if they are being coerced into seeking an abortion or are victims of sex trafficking, incest, sexual assault or domestic violence. Women don't have to answer.

All but one Democrat in the Legislature opposed the measure and but one Republican supported it.

The legislation is Senate Bill 1394 .

