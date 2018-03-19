Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to roll out school safety package

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to unveil a wide-ranging proposal to boost school safety prompted by the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.



The Republican governor is expected Monday to propose closing some gun sale background check loopholes but not the biggest. That's the so-called gun show loophole that allows private sales without the normal federal background check. Other elements are expected to address mental health issues and boost funding for school resource officers.



Ducey held separate talks with prosecutors, school superintendents, students, parents, law enforcement officials and others two weeks ago as he crafted the plan.



Democrats want universal background checks, a ban on bump stocks and ways to take guns from domestic violence offenders and mentally unstable people.