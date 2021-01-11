Menu

Arizona GOP to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain

Cindy McCain said recently that she thought her late husband, Sen. John McCain, would be greatly troubled by the state of American politics.
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jan 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-11 00:57:46-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Republican Partywill vote Jan. 23 on a resolution to censure Cindy McCain for publicly endorsing President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat.

On Saturday afternoon, the party reported the Maricopa County GOP had voted and passed a resolution to censure McCain, the widow of former Arizona Sen. John McCain.

But the state party later said in statement that "there was a call, a second, and near unanimous cheering/approval - but resolutions can't be amended from the floor."

Cindy McCain tweeted that she is "a proud lifelong Republican and will continue to support candidates who put country over party and stand for the rule of law."

John McCain was censured in 2014 by the party for what they saw as an insufficiently conservative voting record.

