Arizona GOP looks to limit critical race theory training

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers have voted to ban certain types of anti-racism training for government workers.

Senate Republicans on Thursday joined a national conservative backlash against critical race theory, which seeks to highlight how racist policies of the past manifest today.

Critics say it pits races against each other and teaches whites that they are responsible for past injustices.

"We've heard quite a bit about CRT in our schools, but it's happening at government agencies as well," said Senator Livingston. "SB 1074 will stop these 'training sessions' in Arizona and send a message to the country that the dangerous CRT will not be tolerated in our state."

The measure has already passed the House and goes to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

Meanwhile, the Senate rejected a proposal to fine teachers for failing to discuss all sides of ``controversial issues.''