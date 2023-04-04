Arizona Gives Day supporting local nonprofits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday, April 4, 2023 is Arizona Gives Day. This donation day is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers that started in 2013. This partnership has helped raise more than $30 million for non-profits in the state of Arizona.

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona says this 24-hour online giving day is what helps fund their programs and services. This year, United Way wants to focus on raising money for quality early education due to not enough funding and exposure to local families. They say every dollar invested in early education has a $12 economic impact.

"Any amount makes an impact. Just to be a part of this day and make you feel like you’re contributing to your community," said Melissa D’Auria, Vice President, Communications & Engagement

at United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. "Any donation really does make a difference.”

United Way is also working to double donors impact. The non-profit is partnering with O’Rielly Chevrolet where they will match every dollar donated up to $2,500.

“When you invest in United Way of Tucson all of the money is staying here. It’s going to our community, it’s going to families that live down the street from you," said D’Auria.

United Way hopes to raise $7,500 this year, the donation link for Arizona Gives Day expires at midnight on Apr. 5. To donate,click here.