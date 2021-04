TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 8th annual Arizona Gives Day is set to start April 6th. The statewide, 24-hour, online giving campaign helps raise money for Arizona's nonprofits.

Since 2013, Arizona Gives Day has raised $23 million with a record $6.1 million raised in 2020.

For a list of non-profits participating this year for Arizona Gives Day or to donate, click here.