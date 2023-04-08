Watch Now
Arizona gas prices on the rise

Tina Giuliano
Gas prices on the rise in Arizona.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 07, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Easter celebrations begin this weekend, many people are expected to hit the road amid rising gas prices across the state. According to Gas Buddy, prices at many stations in Tucson have reached $4 or more.

"Right now there's maintenance in Texas and New Mexico so those refineries have been shut down for a little bit," Julian Paredes, a spokesman for AAA, said. "And it's not looking like gas prices are going to go down any time soon."

