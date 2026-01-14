Arizona Game and Fish offers $500 reward for information on illegally taken deer in Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of someone responsible for illegally taking a deer from a closed area of Tucson Mountain Park.

The incident occurred between Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, 2025, near the parking lot of the 36th Street/Enchanted Hills Trailhead. The deer was unlawfully taken in an area where hunting is prohibited.

"There are specific rules for hunting in the Tucson Mountain Park," said Dave Daniels, regional supervisor for Game and Fish in Tucson. "Some of those rules were violated in this case."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Arizona Game and Fish Department's Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700. Callers can remain anonymous and should reference case number OGT# 25-003579.

The maximum penalties for illegal take of wildlife include up to four months in jail and a $750 fine. Civil penalties may also apply.

