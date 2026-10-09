Arizona forms Steering Committee to pursue U.S. Space Academy

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced the creation of the Arizona U.S. Space Academy Steering Committee, which will lead the state's efforts to secure the proposed United States Space Academy.

The United States Space Academy is a proposed American service academy focused on space-related operations. President Donald Trump announced the concept on August 28 as a training academy for NASA.

“Arizona is bringing together the state’s pre-eminent leaders in space science and exploration, representing our world-class universities, industry partners, local communities and the Arizona Space Commission, to build a strong proposal for NASA,” Hobbs said.

The Steering Committee will help guide Arizona’s bid to host the academy and highlight the state's position as a leader in the aerospace and defense industries.

Arizona already has several key assets that could support the academy, including available land for future development, a strong aerospace and defense industry, and extensive experience supporting NASA missions.

The Steering Committee includes: