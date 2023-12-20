Arizona Forestry battles Mirador Fire near Sasabe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is actively handling the Mirador Fire, burning approximately four miles northwest of Sasabe in rugged Baboquivari terrain.

The fire, initially 50-75 acres, is now estimated at 300 acres.

An Arizona Forestry hand crew is engaged, working to contain it near Presumido Pass, with no immediate threat to structures.

The fire is visible from Sasabe and State Route 286.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.