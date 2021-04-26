Arizona fails to add seat in U.S. House after 2020 census

PHOENIX (AP) — Although Arizona was among one of the fastest-growing states during the last decade, its 7.1 million was not enough to give it a 10th congressional seat.

U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday show Arizona’s clout in Washington is growing, but it's not quite big enough to give it a 12th presidential electoral vote.

Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory here in 2020 showed that Arizona is now one of a handful of swing states that are instrumental in determining the presidential contest. Arizona had gained at least one U.S. House seat in every census since 1950.

