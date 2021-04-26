Watch
Arizona fails to add seat in U.S. House after 2020 census

Andrew Harnik/AP
A man wearing a mask depicting American flags jogs past the U.S. Capitol Building, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Washington. The U.S. House of Representatives has canceled plans to return next week, a reversal after announcing it a day earlier. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 16:06:48-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Although Arizona was among one of the fastest-growing states during the last decade, its 7.1 million was not enough to give it a 10th congressional seat.

U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday show Arizona’s clout in Washington is growing, but it's not quite big enough to give it a 12th presidential electoral vote.

Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory here in 2020 showed that Arizona is now one of a handful of swing states that are instrumental in determining the presidential contest. Arizona had gained at least one U.S. House seat in every census since 1950.

