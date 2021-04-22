Watch
Arizona election bill dies amid Republican infighting

Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 17:24:14-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has voted down an election bill that critics deride as an attempt at voter suppression, but the measure could come back at a later date.

The measure failed Thursday because of infighting among Republicans. Republican Sen. Kelly Townsend of Mesa joined all Democrats in opposing the bill. She said she supported it, but wants to see the Legislature be far more aggressive in shoring up election integrity.

Democrats say the measure could harm poor people and voters of color, groups that tend to vote for Democrats.

