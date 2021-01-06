Arizona elected officials and leaders react to protests at U.S. Capitol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona leaders and elected officials are sharing their thoughts and reactions to the protests at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

After Congress began deliberations on the Electoral College results, supporters of President Trump marched to the building, and eventually broke their way in, leading to a lockdown.

Here's a look at Arizona officials' responses, including a few who were involved in the election certifying process today in Washington.

In America, we practice peaceful transitions of power. We respect the law and law enforcement. The scene at the United States Capitol right now is wrong and has no place in our form of government. All should denounce, and it should end now. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 6, 2021

In America, we have fair elections and peaceful transfers of power; democracy prevails over chaos; and those who commit violent acts are held accountable. That won’t change today. This unpatriotic attempt to overturn our election – and silence the voices of Arizonans – will fail. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) January 6, 2021

I am safe and was evacuated to a secure location almost immediately after defending the integrity of Arizona’s elections on the House Floor.



Thank you for your concerns. — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 6, 2021

I am safe. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) January 6, 2021

My thoughts are with Arizona's Congressional Delegation and the entire U.S. Congress, their staffs, and Capitol Police, who were simply doing their jobs in certifying the election results. — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) January 6, 2021

Are we suddenly a banana republic? Police officers injured; violence inside and around the Capitol; members of Congress and the VP evacuated; Entire D.C. National Guard being called in. This is complete lawlessness to overturn a legal election as upheld repeatedly by the courts. pic.twitter.com/npVDgSsGTv — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) January 6, 2021

Ok. I said let’s do an audit. Let’s not get carried away here. I don’t want anyone hurt. We are protesting the violation of our laws. We are builders not destroyers. BLM burns and loots. We build. If anyone on the ground reads this and is beyond the line come back. pic.twitter.com/cSu6CLKbby — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

Remain peaceful? This is not a peaceful protest! You have the power to stop them, Mr President. Tell them to leave the Capitol! https://t.co/wGS7K2yZmS — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 6, 2021

Violence and breaking into the U. S. Capitol is dangerous and totally unacceptable. — Debbie Lesko (@DebbieLesko) January 6, 2021