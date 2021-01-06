Demonstrators overrun U.S. Capitol, at least one person shot inside

The U.S. Capitol has been overrun by demonstrators who are supporters of President Donald Trump. At least one person has gunshot wounds from shots fired inside the Capitol. Additional law enforcement is responding, as Vice President Mike Pence calls on protesters to leave the building or "be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Below the live video is a live blog updated with the most recent developments from the scene.

Updates:

3:50 p.m. ET: Vice President Mike Pence had strong words for protesters at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, saying "Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building."

"Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Pence continued.

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

3:35 p.m. ET: At least one person has gunshot wounds from shots fired inside the Capitol. A medical team brought a stretcher inside the Capitol around 3 p.m. An officer told reporters as they hurried past, "white female, shot in the shoulder," according to the Washington Post.

3:30 p.m. ET: The National Guard is sending more members to help. National Guard members from D.C. do not have the ability to act in a military capacity, but they can help free up area law enforcement doing crowd control and other tasks so they can help at the Capitol.

Secret Service and agents from the Department of Homeland Security are also responding to the situation.

3:20 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump tweeted a request for demonstrators "to remain peaceful."

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

3:00 p.m. ET: The Mayor of D.C. and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have asked the Department of Defense to allow the National Guard to respond to Capitol Hill to help control the demonstrations inside the building. The Secret Service is already enroute to the Capitol Building to help.

2:50 p.m. ET: D.C. police ask for assistance from area law enforcement to help control demonstrators.

2:40 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump tweeted a request for people to stay "peaceful" as demonstrators breached the U.S. Capitol. "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay Peaceful."

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Members of Congress inside the House chamber were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda amid skirmishes.

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown as demonstrators have gotten past law enforcement and breached the building. Lawmakers, staff and media told to shelter-in-place inside, as law enforcement uses tear gas and other tactics to remove protesters.

Hundreds of demonstrators initially stormed barricades outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, at the moment Congress was inside beginning a joint session to accept the Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential election win. Their actions followed a live speech from President Donald Trump to his supporters.

As demonstrators continued to push their way toward the Capitol, law enforcement used flash bangs and tear gas to keep the crowd away from the building. Some were able to get inside, and forced the building to lockdown. Other demonstrators have encircled the building, banging on windows and doors.

However, the group was able to breach the building, and those inside tweeted they were told to shelter in place and get to an office. Several media outlets are reportings Vice President Mike Pence was taken to a secure location.

Oh my goodness we are sheltering in place in the Senate — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021

Both the Senate and House of Representatives paused their sessions.

The Mayor of D.C. has issued a curfew for Wednesday night beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Capitol Police initially ordered staff to evacuate House Cannon building and the James Madison Memorial Building, which is part of the Library of Congress. There are reports the evacuations are due to a suspicious package in the area, according to CNN.

A Virginia Representative, Elaine Luria, tweeted that she was evacuated "because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots."

I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots. (1/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

A short time later, media outlets reported the Capitol was on lockdown and people were not allowed to leave.

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington D.C. this week to pressure lawmakers not to accept the Electoral College votes.

Trump addressed the crowd earlier in the day, retelling baseless claims of voter fraud in the presidential election and calling on Vice President Mike Pence to send the Electoral College ballots back to the states for a “revote” to keep him as president.

Following Trump’s speech, a group of demonstrators pushed, and then knocked over barricades around the Capitol, according to the Washington Post. The group then reportedly ran through the field toward the Capitol.

Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Trump protesters have broken through barriers at the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/9IgXQkGorE — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 6, 2021

Those who made it through were stopped by law enforcement at the Capitol. Officers on the Capitol kept demonstrators off the Capitol steps as the group started chanting.

