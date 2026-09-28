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Arizona DPS trooper injured in crash on I-10 near Benson

Crash on I-10 near Benson
kGUN
Crash on I-10 near Benson
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BENSON, AZ — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured in a crash this morning near Benson.

Officials say just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, a crash occurred between a trooper vehicle and a commercial vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near milepost 302.

The trooper sustained significant injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was reported as uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other details have been provided.

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