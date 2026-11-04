Arizona DPS trooper faces second sexual assault charge; Cochise sheriff slams low bond

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is facing a second felony sexual assault charge following an incident on Sunday evening, and the Cochise County sheriff is publicly criticizing the trooper's release on a low bond.

After the initial arrest, detectives with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office continued their investigation and submitted additional evidentiary material to the Cochise County Attorney's Office for review. As a result of that review, an additional charge of sexual assault involving a vulnerable adult was filed against the trooper, 35-year-old Aiden Rosebeck.

As Rosebeck was being released from custody after posting bond under the original $10,000 bond amount — which required a 10% secured payment, resulting in a $1,000 payment to secure release — a second felony charge was filed for sexual assault.

During his initial appearance, Rosebeck was released on both the original charge and the new Class 2 felony charge on the same bond amount.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels expressed significant frustration with the judge's decision to release Rosebeck on such a low bond.

"When an individual in a position of authority violates the community trust by committing an egregious act against a vulnerable adult, the expectation is for any bond amount to meet the totality of the charges filed. When such a low bond threshold is set with the actual secured payment of only $1000, this is a failure of the court," Dannels said.

"Our investigators have worked diligently to gather the facts, preserve the evidence, and present a thorough investigation for prosecutorial review. While we recognize and respect the independent responsibilities of the courts and the judicial process, that does not diminish our concern regarding the seriousness of these allegations or the decisions made to date," Dannels said.

"Our responsibility is to seek justice, protect vulnerable individuals, and ensure that accountability is pursued without exception, regardless of an individual's position or profession," Dannels said.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said it remains committed to working collaboratively with the Cochise County Attorney's Office as the case proceeds through the criminal justice system. The investigation remains active, and additional information will be released when appropriate and when doing so will not compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this case, or who has been subjected to suspected wrongdoing by this suspect, is asked to contact the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at 520-432-9500.