Arizona DPS seizes around 60,000 fentanyl pills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 18, 2022, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way.

Troopers say while searching the suspect's vehicle they located about 60,000 fentanyl pills and around 4.5 pounds of cocaine.

According to AZDPS, the suspected driver was arrested on felony drug charges.

