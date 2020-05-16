Menu

Arizona DES will distribute $116.4 million in Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits

The benefits will be distributed over a 13-day period
Posted at 5:34 PM, May 15, 2020
The Arizona Department of Economic Security has announced they will distribute over $116 million in P-EBT Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits to around 370,000 children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

This is in addition to $65 million already distributed during the pandemic to students receiving Nutrition Assistance benefits.

Distribution of the benefits began May 12 and will continue over a 13-day period. DES started mailing EBT cards on May 13. Those families who don't receive a P-EBT card but their child receives free or reduced-price lunches can verify their status through an online portal later this month.

